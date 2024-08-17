Bengaluru: Shop worker brandishes pistol in Insta reel, owner in trouble

BENGALURU: A car owner landed in trouble for leaving his pistol negligently on the dashboard of his car, that was dropped at a car accessories store on JC Road for fixing of floor mats and cooling paper. The vehicle was used by an employee of the shop to make reels, which were later tagged from his Instagram account ‘police car accessories’ to the X accounts of the Bengaluru City Police and its chief.

SJ Park police booked a case against car owner Sathish Babu BV, a resident of New Thippasandra, shop owner Mohammed Dastigar and employee Mohammed Tousif, after tracing the reel that was tagged to police X account. Sathish Babu moved a city court for anticipatory bail.

The public prosecutor stated that offences alleged against the petitioner are very serious and there is prima facie material against him. The reel depicts Tousif holding a pistol in his left hand and posting it on his Instagram account ‘police car accessories’ to the tune of a Punjabi song. The report also stated that on July 16, 2024, somebody tagged an Instagram reel to the ‘X’ accounts of the city police, and commented that “using a gun inside the police car, recording video and uploading is creating terror and fear”.