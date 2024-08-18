After tree fall toll, BBMP intensifies pruning

BENGALURU: Following the death of an autorickshaw driver after a tree fell on his vehicle on Friday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified pruning of dangerous trees and branches.

BBMP forest division officials said that between August 1 and August 17, 756 complaints of trees getting uprooted and branches falling were reported and all complaints were addressed.

Deputy Conservator Forest, BBMP, BLG Swamy said the Palike has deployed sufficient staff in each zone, and since August-September is considered peak monsoon season, the staff have intensified the activity to identify dangerous trees and branches, and are removing them. “BBMP is taking action based on the inspection and complaints regarding such vulnerable trees,” said Swamy.

“The trees and branches that were cut were loaded and transported by agencies hired by the Palike. Under the supervision of range forest officials and assistant conservator of forest in BBMP, the wood was sent to sheds in respective zones,” said an official.

The DCF said the Palike paid an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of tree fall victim Shivarudraiah. The Palike also cleared hospital bills and cremation charges amounting to Rs 75,000, he added.

The Palike has also paid Rs 5 lakh each to Manikyavel, who suffered a spinal injury, and Vijayalakshmi, who sustained a fracture in her thigh, after a tree fell on them on Monday. Among the four schoolchildren, one child was given Rs 1 lakh as she suffered a fracture in her hand, and three others were given Rs 20,000 each for minor injuries.