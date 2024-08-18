Bengaluru: Schoolkids to tie sustainable rakhis to 100 trees

BENGALURU: A school in Bengaluru will be celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan - known for the bond between brothers and sisters - by tying rakhis to 100 trees to reflect the same meaning for the environment that protects us. With the city’s tree cover fast depleting in the name of development, school students of The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) located in Muthasandra in Varthur have hand-crafted colourful rakhis made of waste materials.

This is being done as a symbolic gesture and will be undertaken by 350 students from kindergarten to high schools on Monday, and they will also be hugging trees as a part of ‘Save trees, Save Bengaluru’ Campaign. “Our arts and crafts teacher guided us to create beautiful, big rakhis from recycled paper and waste. We used pistachio shells, pencil shavings, old fabric and corn cobs to create the rakhis,” said an excited Aadhya Urs, a Class 5 student.

The students will also visit the Muthasandra Government Hospital and the Panchayat office and tie rakhis to the wardens, as a mark of respect for the selfless service being rendered by them.

“TGSB is a progressive Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) school committed to promoting harmony and environmental awareness. Through this unique Raksha Bandhan, we are creating awareness about protecting the city’s tree cover of our city,” said Usha Iyer, Founder and Principal, of one of India’s first zero carbon schools. She added that this is the first time that students will be making rakhis out of waste materials to send out a message that festivals can be celebrated by recycling and reusing waste.