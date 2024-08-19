Celestial strings

Together, Basu and Ramamurthy have spent over a decade developing their style. “Our music blends many things,” says Ramamurthy. The debut album is a reflection of their life experiences and their shared musical journey. The name, which means ‘star’ or ‘constellation’ in Sanskrit, symbolises the alignment of different musical traditions. “We started composing music for this debut album, which was released in 2023, after working on it for over seven years. It’s music that reflects different aspects of our lives. We have a song called Migration, which honours our families’ journeys as immigrants coming from India to the US,” says Basu.

Not only their heritage, but the couple has also composed pieces to honour the Black Lives Matter movement. Healer, originally titled For Elijah, is a tribute to Elijah McClain, a young African American violinist who lost his life to police brutality. “This has been a long-standing issue in the US, but it gained more attention after George Floyd’s death, who also suffered the same fate. Elijah McClain was a violinist, and as we learned more about him, we realised how peaceful, loving, and quiet he was. His story deeply touched us, so we wrote a song in tribute to him,” says Ramamurthy.

Basu and Ramamurthy’s approach to music is not merely about blending genres but creating a dialogue between them. “What we’re trying to do with our music is transcend the boundaries of genre – not just mashing styles together but going into dialogue and having deep conversations within these styles,” explains Basu. “We want to find ways to develop new language and sounds that are representative of who we are as individuals, which encompasses our identity as first-generation or second-generation Indian-Americans,” she adds.

Following Nakshatra, Basu and Ramamurthy are already working on their second album, which will focus on their relationship with nature. Inspired by the environmental changes, they hope to address the impact of climate change through their music. This project promises to be as introspective as Nakshatra, continuing their exploration of themes that resonate on both personal and universal levels.