Match point

Gowtham also emphasises that despite being new to the team, Dravid junior is no rookie. “The maturity he shows and the way he conduct himself is impressive. When I was that age, I wasn’t as composed or professional. Youngsters know exactly what they’re doing and how to be professional cricketers. Maybe we tweak a few things here and there to help them improve, but I wouldn’t label them as juniors,” Gowtham adds.

The Mysore Warriors is eager to overcome last season’s narrow loss in the final to the Hubli Tigers and secure the title this season. “Our goal is to win the tournament, but we’re taking it one game at a time. We’re not thinking too far ahead; we’ll take it step by step,” says Gowtham. “As a senior player, it’s also important to guide everyone and bring the team together.”

The team has made adjustments since last season, learning from past experiences. “We’ve tweaked a few things, made some strategic moves, but people will have to wait and see,” Gowtham notes. Captain Nair adds, “We’ve tried to maintain the same experienced core from last year while adding a few new players we wanted, along with some familiar faces. I’m happy with the team combination.”