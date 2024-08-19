Protesting Bengaluru doctors want duty rooms, safety at hospitals

BENGALURU: As nationwide protests by resident doctors continue following the rape and murder of a PG student at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the resident doctors have raised multiple concerns including the lack of doctors’ duty rooms (DDRs), particularly for women. The doctors also pointed out that many government medical colleges and hospitals have ‘red spots’—areas without adequate lighting and surveillance, that remain unaddressed and need urgent attention.

The medical community reported that many cases of violence against them go unreported, largely due to the lack of a robust legal framework. The protesting doctors called out for the implementation of a ‘central healthcare protection act’ — a proposed law aimed at protecting healthcare professionals from violence and harassment. The medical community argued that the act has been under discussion since 2018 but has yet to move beyond the discussion stage.

When TNIE contacted doctors, they raised several concerns. A female resident doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that many wards lack dedicated DDRs. She mentioned that “Although some departments do have DDRs, these are often shared between male and female doctors. When a DDR is available, it must be shared.” She also noted that DDRs often lack proper locks, leading to instances where patient families enter these spaces, as there is no security system outside.