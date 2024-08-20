Karnataka: Student kidnapped by Youth Congress leader aides

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old first-year BBA student of a reputed private university in the Central Business District has filed a complaint against nine persons, accusing them of kidnapping and extorting money from him.

The complainant, S Jeeval Singh -- a resident of MBR Shangri La Apartment at Harsha Layout in Kengeri Satellite Town, claims to be the owner of an event management company. He stated in his complaint that the accused claimed to be close to Nalapad of Youth Congress.

The complainant stated that one of the accused paid him Rs 3 lakh to book a well-known singer from Haryana for an event in the city in December 2023. But the programme got cancelled and the victim claims that he did not get the money from the other event management firm, whom he had approached to book the singer.

The main accused, along with his associates, allegedly kidnapped the victim several times and forced him to pay Rs 6 lakh along with a daily interest of Rs 10,500, the victim stated.

The accused were also allegedly forcing him to give them another Rs 10 lakh. He claimed that the accused made him undress and took photos and videos. He accused the gang of locking him up inside a cupboard in a hotel. The Kengeri police registered a case and are searching for the accused. The police, however, expressed doubts over the genuineness of the complaint.

The student stated in the complaint that he was harassed, tortured and extorted by the accused from December 2, 2023 to June 30, 2024. He has filed the complaint against Ayush Srinath, Amruth, Karan Gowda, Kishan Gowda, Ankit Sharma, Dev Sharma, Rishi, Rhan, Tushir and others.