No need to panic, Karnataka can handle Mpox, says minister

BENGALURU: In response to rising concerns about Mpox cases detected in other countries, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao declared that the state government is fully prepared to manage any potential Mpox (monkey pox) outbreak.

Addressing concerns about the screening of international passengers for Mpox, Gundu Rao clarified that no screening has been initiated yet, as guidelines for Mpox fall under the central government’s jurisdiction. Any screening measures will be implemented based on directives from the Union government, he added.

Gundu Rao mentioned that so far, there have been no orders from the Central government regarding screening at seaports and airports. However, officials at these entry points have been verbally instructed to remain vigilant and test passengers showing symptoms of Mpox, although no formal guidelines have been issued yet.

He stressed that the situation should not be taken lightly, given that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a global health emergency due to the virus spreading in other countries. The minister also highlighted the need for doctors in all district hospitals and medical education institutions to be trained to provide appropriate treatment, should any cases of Mpox arise.

The minister addressed the ongoing Zika virus situation, confirming that nine cases were detected in the state. He instructed officials to focus on the care of pregnant women infected with the virus, as five of the cases in Jigani involved women. He directed them to increase monitoring and testing in areas where the Zika virus is most prevalent, particularly in and around Jigani, and ensure that all precautions are in place.

Health officials will screen vulnerable groups within a 3-km radius in the affected area, if needed.

LOW PUBLIC CONCERN ABOUT MPOX

Despite the WHO declaring Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on August 14, public concern in India is relatively low. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles found that only 6 per cent of Indians are concerned about Monkeypox. The survey also revealed that the majority of 29 per cent is focused on other seasonal viral illnesses.

Survey question

“At this point, which virus infection are you and your family concerned about?”

Result: 13% about Covid-19, 6% about Monkeypox, 29% about other viral infections, 29% not concerned about any virus, while 23% did not provide a clear answer

Survey received over 10,000 responses from citizens in 342 districts across the country

Of the respondents, 68% were men and 32% women

Geographic distribution: 43% citizens from Tier-1 cities, 25% from Tier-2 cities, 32% from Tier-3 and 4 districts