Actor Darshan can’t get home food, govt tells Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it had rejected the representations submitted by actor Darshan, who is in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, seeking home food, on August 14. It said that as per the prison manual, he is not entitled to it since he is charged with murder.

Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing of Darshan’s plea, seeking directions to prison authorities to allow him to get home food till September 5. Before this, counsel for the petitioner sought time to file a reply to the rejection order, which has not yet reached their hands.

The order of rejection stated that there was no mention of food poisoning in the medical report submitted by prison doctors in July 2024, which only suggests necessary treatment for problem of bones. Treatment was also provided for viral fever, besides ensuring bed rest.