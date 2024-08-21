Kolkata horror: Protesting doctors meet Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi, discuss safety issues

BENGALURU: Representatives from NIMHANS Resident Doctors’ Association, who have been protesting against the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, met Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday, and appraised him about the safety issues confronting doctors.

The doctors on a protest at NIMHANS, who have suspended elective surgeries, said they suggested possible remedies to the MP that can be taken to prevent any such incidents in the future. The protest entered its ninth day on Tuesday.

“In the context of the demands of the resident doctors’ associations not being adequately addressed, with whom we stand in solidarity in the wake of the heinous crime perpetrated at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, we have decided to continue our protest, with the continues suspension of elective clinical services,” said a release from the association. They added that the emergency services will continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Resident Doctors Association continued their protest at Freedom Park. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Tejasvi Surya and former DCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan visited Freedom Park and expressed solidarity with the protesters. “The members have urged to increase the doctors’ stipend and the annual fee. We will raise their demands with the state government,” said Dr Ashwath Narayan.