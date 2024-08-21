Sporting spirit

From the author’s desk

Having written across genres, this year, Podder has come out with two back-to-back books – Men of Steel and Golden Sportspersons. “This year, I made a promise to myself – to spend my time writing uplifting books for children and young adults. We published the initial three books as a series intended for children aged six to eight.

Boo-Boo, the adorable ghost protagonist of the series, has a deep affection for humans and a strong desire to assist them in preserving the environment. My goal was to make the introduction of environment protection interesting and impactful. Men of Steel features stories about the courage of brave Indian soldiers from the army, air force, and navy. I also wanted to bring out the stories of some soldiers from the northeastern region of the country who have largely been ignored by the media. Golden Sportspersons is a tribute to the resilient athletes of our nation. These individuals serve as ideal role models for our children and young adults,” she explains.

Crafting books like these poses a real challenge, but she enjoys them as it’s thrilling as well as an extremely valuable learning opportunity for her. During the process of writing Golden Sportspersons, Podder found the stories of Dipa Karmakar, Annu Rani, and Swapna Barman particularly fascinating. “There is a significant dearth of literature on these women. The stories of Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable filled me with excitement because their stories are full of grit and determination,” she adds.

Stories to motivate

Most Indian athletes who have made a mark in the international circuit are often from an impoverished background and struggle to reach the top with limited facilities. She narrates, “Hima Das, also known as the Dhing Express, hailing from a small village in Assam, did not even have a proper pair of running shoes. Despite practicing on a muddy and uneven football field, she brought great honour to our nation by winning five consecutive gold medals in just one year.

Dipa Karmakar, a girl from a small town, with flat feet, made history with her daring and risky stunt known as the ‘Vault of Death’. She is one of the five gymnasts in the entire world who can execute the Produnova Vault. Swapna Burman, whose father works as a rickshaw puller, faced challenges in finding the right shoes because of her having six toes on each foot. Yet, the girl brought home India’s first heptathlon Gold in the Asian Games. Avinash Sable would walk or run 6km to school and back when he was six years old. It was their unwavering love for the sport that motivated these sportspersons to overcome obstacles and realise their aspirations.”

The author’s goal, hence, was to highlight the success stories of such athletes. “The stories are focused on offering encouragement to aspiring athletes who come from underprivileged backgrounds. I hope the stories would not only motivate the children but also the parents to spot the potential in their children and encourage them to take up sports,” she adds.

Podder is currently working on a new book for young adults and hopes to finish it by the end of the year.