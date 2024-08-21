Unusual books with bizarre titles

BENGALURU: One of the most interesting exhibitors I encountered at the 56th Annual Antiquarian Book Fair in San Francisco was ‘Jarndyce Antiquarian Booksellers’. After spending a couple of hours at the fair, I realised that the only book I could afford was Librorum Ridiculorum: A Compendium of Bizarre Books by Brian Lake, priced at $17. I was immediately drawn into the world of strange and unusual books.
While I have not read most of these books (as they are out of print and are rarely available), I am keen to learn more about them. A book like Invisible Dick is a clever play on words (Dick Brett being a name), while How to Abandon Ship offers practical advice to mariners (this book was published at the height of World War II, during which around 2,500 merchant ships were sunk in the Atlantic). Erections on Allotments is a guide to the construction (erection) of houses while Learning to Play with Lion’s Testicles by Melissa Haynes borrows an African saying that means ‘to take foolhardy chances’!
Fancy Coffins to Make Yourself by Dale Power is one book I don’t intend to buy, as I would rather leave coffin-making to a professional! Games You Can Play with Your Pussy brings your mind back from the gutter to the original meaning of the word ‘pussy’ since this is a book for cat owners. Everyone Poops by Taro Gomi is a bestselling children’s book – and yes, it is about poop. This wonderful, modern-day toddler classic presents information that children both want and need in a refreshingly honest, informative, and age-appropriate way. I wish I’d read it when my son was a toddler!
Now that we’ve mentioned poop, can farts be far behind? No One Likes a Fart is an amusing picture book that shows even the smelliest among us can find a friend in this world! He-Gassen (literally: ‘fart competition’) is a Japanese scroll from the Edo period (1603-1868) by an unknown artist, depicting characters exercising flatulence against one another. Atomic Bombing: How to Protect Yourself was written at a time when atomic bombing was a real and present danger, while the actual effects were little understood. The dust jacket design is a classic, featuring an unmistakable phallus emitting a nuclear cloud above a destroyed city.
Some of the strangest and most obscure books are those you would scarcely believe exist, but they do. There are books bound in human skin and books written in blood! Bookbinding with human leather dates back to at least the thirteenth century, with records of a Latin Bible bound in the skin of an unknown woman. I was particularly intrigued by the Quran written in the blood of Saddam Hussein! This 605-page holy book was commissioned by the Iraqi dictator in 2000 and written over two years using 50 pints of his own blood. The Blood Quran is hidden in a vault and preserved as a document of Saddam’s brutality.
A book that I thoroughly enjoyed is The Madman’s Library by Edward Brooke-Hitching. The compilation includes books that kill, books of the insane, books that hoaxed the globe, books invisible to the naked eye, books so long that they could destroy the universe, books worn into battle, and books of code and cypher whose secrets remain undiscovered. Spellbooks, alchemist scrolls, wearable books, edible books, books to summon demons, books written by ghosts, and many even stranger books – this is a captivating and beautifully illustrated compendium perfect for any book lover. So, while most bizarre books are not worth reading, they do serve as a lighthouse in the vast sea of time.
These days, whenever I visit an antiquarian bookstore, I ask the bookseller, “What is the most bizarre book you have come across?”
