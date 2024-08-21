Unusual books with bizarre titles

BENGALURU: One of the most interesting exhibitors I encountered at the 56th Annual Antiquarian Book Fair in San Francisco was ‘Jarndyce Antiquarian Booksellers’. After spending a couple of hours at the fair, I realised that the only book I could afford was Librorum Ridiculorum: A Compendium of Bizarre Books by Brian Lake, priced at $17. I was immediately drawn into the world of strange and unusual books.

While I have not read most of these books (as they are out of print and are rarely available), I am keen to learn more about them. A book like Invisible Dick is a clever play on words (Dick Brett being a name), while How to Abandon Ship offers practical advice to mariners (this book was published at the height of World War II, during which around 2,500 merchant ships were sunk in the Atlantic). Erections on Allotments is a guide to the construction (erection) of houses while Learning to Play with Lion’s Testicles by Melissa Haynes borrows an African saying that means ‘to take foolhardy chances’!

Fancy Coffins to Make Yourself by Dale Power is one book I don’t intend to buy, as I would rather leave coffin-making to a professional! Games You Can Play with Your Pussy brings your mind back from the gutter to the original meaning of the word ‘pussy’ since this is a book for cat owners. Everyone Poops by Taro Gomi is a bestselling children’s book – and yes, it is about poop. This wonderful, modern-day toddler classic presents information that children both want and need in a refreshingly honest, informative, and age-appropriate way. I wish I’d read it when my son was a toddler!