Bengaluru artiste Rishab Narain debuts solo single 'Loops'

BENGALURU: How many times this week have you thought of taking a break, only to push it aside? Maybe even today? For many, the answer could be countless times. Bengaluru-based indie artiste Rishab Narain’s debut single Loops is a gentle reminder to step away from the hustle, and maybe do that one thing that makes you feel at peace.

“I wrote this song when I was travelling on a local train in Mumbai. I was observing how busy people are. Not just in Mumbai, but in any city in the world, people get caught up in their own busy schedule, and I get that that’s part of being human. It’s been that way for generations, and I’m sure it will continue. So this song is a reminder for all of us to take a break from the monotony and appreciate what matters,” shares Narain.

After performing on many international and local stages and collaborating with various artistes, this is the singer’s first solo single since his musical journey began more than a decade ago. The spontaneous lyrics, written in just 20-25 minutes, stand out for its simplicity, making it both relatable and impactful. “The lyrics are very minimalistic, but they still convey the message.”