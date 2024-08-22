Home Buyers Forum urges Karnataka Governor to address RERA implementation issues

BENGALURU: A forum representing home buyers across Karnataka has recently written to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking his intervention to restore the rights of home buyers.

The Karnataka Home Buyers Forum has cited irregularities and loopholes in the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) rules, which have rendered it ineffective and not of much use to home buyers.

Its communication to the governor on July 17 says, “An important failure of RERA authority is not giving directions on implementation of section 17 of RERA 2016 which speaks about Transfer of Common Area land to association of allottees. Till today neither RERA nor Government of Karantaka have declared as to who is the competent authority for registration of apartment owners/allottees associations and how the land transfer should happen to association as per the RERA guidelines.”

Due to a lack of clarity, apartment land continues to be in the name of builders or landowners, who have started mortgaging the land even after apartments have been sold to home buyers, charged the convenor of the forum, Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar.

The letter urged the governor to advice the state government to restore the rights of property owners by declaring the competent authority for the apartments, as well as release guidelines on common area transfer to associations.