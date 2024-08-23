Bengaluru minister mandates strict adherence to eco-friendly Ganesha idols

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday directed all district administrations to ensure that the use of eco-friendly Ganesha idols and the ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols are strictly implemented this festive season. He said criminal cases under the Air and Water Acts will be filed against those violating the orders and polluting water bodies.

He said that so far, only directions were being given. But now, government orders have been issued well in advance. Holding a meeting with all district administrators, along with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Khandre also ordered the formation of committees under the district commissioners to promote eco-friendly idols and the use of green crackers.

Pointing to the landslides that occurred in Shirur and Wayanad recently, Khandre said it is each one’s duty to protect the environment.

The government has banned manufacture, sale, storage and transportation of PoP idols, yet there have been instances where they are found to be in use. Thus to take stern action, directions have been issued to the environment department and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to work in coordination with the police, transport and commercial taxes department.

Khandre also directed DCs that while giving written permission for public idol installation, they must mention that no PoP idols will be used, no crackers will be burst, and the idols will be immersed in an eco-friendly manner.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the forest minister, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Brijesh Kumar Dikshit issued orders to all forest staffers in the state that none below the rank of range forest officer should sign FIRs being filed in wildlife cases.