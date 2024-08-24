Bengaluru: Campaign on to keep Kempegowda International Airport free of litter

BENGALURU: To sensitise flyers on the need to discard paper cups, food and sanitary waste in designated bins, a massive anti-litter campaign is under way inside the Kempegowda International Airport premises. An average of 20 tonnes of all kinds of waste is generated daily by the around 1 lakh passengers who use the airport.

Cigarette butts in smoking zones and paan spittle outside the two terminal buildings is another eyesore the campaign is attempting to tackle. Anti-litter messages have been put up across both terminals, right from check-in counters to boarding gates and all eateries around.

A spokesperson of airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) told TNIE, “We began the campaign recently. It is part of our commitment to environmental stewardship to encourage all users to actively combat littering. It aims to preserve a cleaner environment, keep public spaces clean, and support sustainable actions.”

The spokesperson said, “Handling over 1 lakh passengers daily generates approximately 20 tonnes of waste, which presents significant challenges in effective source segregation and prevention of littering. To achieve optimal recycling and maintain a litter-free environment, proper waste segregation at source is essential.”

A massive training programme was conducted for all airport employees to help them take part in the campaign. “Our dedicated team of nearly 800 staff members work round the clock to ensure the entire campus remains clean,” he added.

Asked about public response, the spokesperson said it was too early to gauge it. “We are implementing a 360-degree communication strategy to spread awareness about waste segregation and responsible behaviour.”

On penalties to be levied, the spokesperson said the priority was on fostering positive behaviour and cultivating a sense of pride in the airport’s infrastructure. “We concentrate on raising awareness and inspiring individuals to take personal responsibility for maintaining a clean and welcoming environment,” the spokesperson added.