Upset student jumps from third floor of school in Bengaluru, fractures legs

BENGALURU: A Class 10 student reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of her school, Al Fahad Education Centre, on 15th Cross of Bapuji Nagar 1st Main around 1.40 pm on Friday.

The student climbed over the fence of the third floor wall, and jumped in front of other students. The incident has reportedly been filmed by a person on a mobile phone. The school staff rushed the 15-year-old student, a resident of Bapujinagar, to Victoria Hospital, and later to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Jayanagar. It is said she told her classmates before jumping. By the time the teachers could catch her, she climbed the fence and jumped. She has sustained severe injuries to her legs and back.

She was said to be upset after a staff member allegedly scolded her in front of other students.

“She has suffered fractures in both her legs and is being treated at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Jayanagar. The doctors said she is out of danger. She is a bright student. We don’t know the reason behind her action. The allegations against the staff are false and baseless. There are CCTVs in the school, and the recordings will throw light if she was scolded by any teacher. The treatment expenses will be borne by the management,” school Vice-Principal Mohammad Fahad told TNIE.

The police said the student was upset over something that happened in the school and attempted suicide during the lunch break. The police are talking to her class teacher and school staff. They are yet to talk to the student and learn the reason behind her act. The Byatarayanapura police are investigating.