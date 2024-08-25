19K booked for faulty registration plates in just 22 days

BENGALURU: In a bid to curb the use of defective number plates, often employed to evade law enforcement, the Karnataka Police launched a statewide crackdown, booking 19,448 cases in just 22 days.

The drive has traced a significant number of offenders, with nearly half of the cases being registered in Bengaluru alone. Bengaluru City Police booked 9,816 cases, followed by Mysuru with 672 cases, and Mangaluru with 550 cases, while Kodagu and Ramanagara registered 21 and 35 cases, respectively.

The police said the violators have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act, and directed to fix new number plates. Most of the vehicles with defective number plates belong to motorists, including some who perform dangerous stunts on the road to escape from the police. These offenders hide number plates with stickers, fold the plates and have foldable number plates, police said.

“Defective/Without number plates are used to dodge law enforcement authorities in traffic violations, road accident cases, and even for committing crimes. Defiance of law and manipulation must be dealt with firmly,” ADGP - Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar posted on X.