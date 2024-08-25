KSPCB to inspect buildings listed for demolition to stop sewage flow into lake

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) certified 19 buildings in Mahadevapura zone as illegal, and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has taken note of it.

KSPCB sources said the Board will inspect the sites and ensure that untreated waste water is not released into lakes. A senior officer from the board said, “These buildings have reportedly added more than the approved number of kitchen and bathroom units in the building, and are letting untreated wastewater into the Yelemallappa Shetty Lake. Following the inspection, measures will be taken to stop waste water flow into the lake.”

An official from the KSPCB environmental office of Mahadevapura zone said a few buildings in a particular layout in the Basavanapura ward are releasing untreated wastewater into the lake.

“Some buildings have approval for four kitchen units, but added over 15-20 kitchen units, and 30 bathrooms. The water from these enters the lake. We will inspect these buildings in September and prepare a report. Either the site owner or the builder should be held responsible for polluting the lake,” said the official. An FIR will be registered against those responsible for polluting the lake, he added.

A volunteer working on lake rejuvenation welcomed the move to inspect the buildings and said construction debris, carcasses of cows and waste water enter the lake through the drain. “The minor irrigation department and BWSSB knew about it. Some buildings in layouts like Sai Serenity and Sai Garden are letting their sewage into the lake. Following the National Green Tribunal observation, the state government has allocated special grants of Rs 120 crore for the rejuvenation of Madiwala and Yele Mallappa Shetty lakes. But minor irrigation officials have failed to complete fencing of the lake,” said the volunteer.