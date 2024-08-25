Road rage: RBI officer assaulted in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old RBI compliance officer from Odisha had to undergo a plastic surgery after glass pieces from his spectacles cut his face when three drunk men assaulted him in a road rage case in Adugodi police limits.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 8 pm near the Bosch traffic signal when T Swagat Sahu of JP Nagar 5th Phase was returning home on his motorcycle.

Two men, who were riding a motorcycle, suddenly cut through the Marble Road without giving any signal and Sahu almost hit their vehicle. When Sahu advised them to switch on the indicators of their motorcycle and left, the duo chased him. They forced Sahu to stop near the Bosch traffic signal and started abusing him. Meanwhile, another person joined them. One of the accused punched Sahu through his helmet visor when his glasses broke. The trio left the spot after seeing Sahu bleeding profusely. Though he suffered deep cuts on his face, Sahu rushed to Adugodi police station and filed a complaint.

“Many people were at the spot when the trio attacked me, but none came to my rescue. A cop, who was on his motorcycle, did not help me despite my pleas. The black motorcycle the accused were riding had no number plates and headlight. The accused did not wear helmets and spoke Kannada,” Sahu told TNSE.

Though he filed the complaint immediately after the incident on Tuesday, the police are yet to arrest the accused. There are many CCTV cameras in the vicinity, he said.

Sahu said that he rejected a job offer from abroad because of his love for Bengaluru. This incident has hurt him and he is planning to leave the city for good, he added. Adugodi police, however, said that they have some clues and efforts are on to nab the accused.