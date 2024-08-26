A Few of Her Favourite Things

BENGALURU: Blue skies, flowers, and the wonders of nature — these are images that Badrunissa Irfan cherished growing up. These vivid memories from her childhood now serve as the inspiration behind her paintings. Her solo exhibition An Art Soiree, currently on display at Conrad until September 24, draws from these early impressions.

Irfan’s paintings, centred on the kaleidoscopic beauty of nature, are brimming with life and energy. Her style is largely influenced by the Romanticists, who celebrated the glory of flora and fauna. Often, she finds herself painting in her garden, deeply immersed in the creativity that nature inspires. “My grandfather sparked my interest in art. I remember him taking me to the Glass House at Lal Bagh to paint what we saw,” says Irfan, the mother of Uzma Irfan, director of the Prestige Group.

Irfan credits her mother for her artistic talent. “My mother was ahead of her time, always teaching and encouraging me to pursue art. She pushed me to learn new things, whether it was painting or cooking. Exploring art in every form was my pastime,” Irfan recalls.

The exhibition features many paintings where horses take centre stage. “I love animals, and horses are particularly my favourite. That’s why you will see these beautiful creatures in many of my paintings,” Irfan explains.

Her choice of colours is bright and effervescent, never muted or subdued, reflecting her optimistic outlook on life. Her bold strokes offer a glimpse into the positivity she holds dear. The proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to charity. “I’ve always believed that if we are blessed, we should give back to society,” says Irfan.