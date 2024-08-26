Rape survivor tests positive for narcotics

UDUPI: SP Dr Arun K stated that in the Karkala kidnap and rape case, the survivor’s blood test results have come positive for narcotics.

He, however, said the blood tests of the primary accused Altaf (34) and the second accused Xavier Richard Quadros (35) who allegedly provided the beer bottle, have both tested negative for drugs.

After the discovery of narcotics in the survivor’s body, Altaf, who was remanded to four-day police custody on Saturday, allegedly said the survivor had consumed content from a packet found in the car, which has been seized by the police. “This packet has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis to determine the type of drug and to compare it with the substance found in the survivor’s blood sample,” the SP said.

A separate case has been registered at the Karkala town police station under sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the NDPS Act, and section 3(5) of the BNS, to investigate the source and procurement of the drug. The police are conducting a complete investigation and are determined to trace the origin of the drug swiftly, the SP said.

The survivor is yet to provide a statement before the judge, which will be done in a day or two once she becomes medically fit. The police are committed to conclude the investigation into this sexual assault case as quickly as possible, the SP added.

Spot mahazar conducted by Udupi police

In connection with the rape incident reported from Karkala on Friday, police conducted the spot mahazar on Sunday. They have already arrested Altaf (34), the prime accused and another accused Xavier Richard Quadros (35). The 21 year old survivor was still in the hospital. Sources said that the arrested persons have been sent to police custody for four days. Meanwhile Udupi district-in-charge minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that police are investigating the rape case from various angles. “Anybody engaged in the crime will be punished. Police will not spare anyone and take stringent action,” she said.