BBMP shuts two post offices over non-payment of rental dues

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has shut two post offices over non-payment of rental dues.

The BBMP shut the post office on St John’s Road, as the officials of the postal department allegedly did not respond to several notices sent to them, over revised rental dues pending since 2014. The revenue officials from the BBMP East Zone sealed the post office on Monday. As per the revenue officials, the said facility has dues to the tune of Rs 88.91 lakh, since February 26, 2014.

The department was informed about the revised rentals for the post office measuring 1,665 sqft. However, the dues were not cleared, despite several reminders being sent to it, following which a notice was served and it was sealed on Monday, BBMP officials said.

Similarly, the post office located on the ground floor of Vasanth Nagar market, measuring 214 sqft, had not paid the outstanding difference of rent/lease amount for revision from January 2016 to July 2024. Due to non-payment of the revised rent, despite several notices issued in this regard, and based on the order of the Zonal Commissioner (East), the post office was sealed. “The Vasanth Nagar post office has an outstanding amount of Rs 10,80,368,” said an official, adding that the post office staff were informed about the action and police protection was sought to avoid any confrontation.