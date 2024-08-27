Bengaluru: Stepdad who killed two turns on phone, police nab him

BENGALURU: Sumith Mohan, a 45-year-old cab driver, arrested for allegedly murdering his two stepdaughters, allegedly committed the offence as he suspected their character. He got angry after the elder daughter was constantly on her phone and didn’t serve him food even after asking her repeatedly, the police said.

Mohan, a resident of Kaveri Layout, was on the run after allegedly murdering Soniya (16) and Srushti (14) by hacking them with a machete, on Saturday.

“Mohan, after committing the double murder, was absconding after switching off his mobile phone. On Sunday evening, he switched it on to buy liquor at a bar near Yeshwantpur railway station, and book railway tickets to flee to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Our officers swiftly rushed to Yeshwantpur and nabbed him at the railway station,” the police said.

The police, suspecting that he may escape to his hometown or another city, had issued a circular to airports, railway stations and bus stands across the city.

On Monday, Mohan was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for four days. “According to the preliminary investigation, the motive behind the murders is his suspicion of his daughters’ behaviour, as they were often on the phone and venturing out. On the day of the incident, his elder daughter was on a phone call, and despite his repeated requests for food, she did not serve him and continued speaking over the phone. Enraged by this, he hacked both to death around 2.30 pm on Saturday,” the police added.