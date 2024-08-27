BESCOM MD assures SMEs of quality power supply

BENGALURU: Allaying fears of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with regard to power supply, BESCOM MD Mahantesh

Bilagi on Monday said steps will be taken to address and resolve the issues affecting the sector.

Bilagi took part in an interactive session with Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), where KASSIA president MG Rajagopal submitted a memorandum to him, highlighting the need for continuous supply of good-quality power, and to strengthen the power infrastructure, including power lines, transmission equipment and distribution system.

Panel chairman SM Hussain briefed Bilagi about issues such as the request for enhancement of LT (low-tension) limit from 67 HP to 201 HP, misuse of tariff, TOD (time of the day) meter, establishment of a maintenance and development wing less than 500 KVA in all divisions, developmental and service line charges, standard of performance, rooftop Solar Plants etc.

Bilagi outlined the steps that are being taken to promote efficiency and also to deliver better service to industrial consumers in particular, within the purview of KERC Regulations. Addressing the issues highlighted in the memorandum, he directed BESCOM officials to look into those which fall under their jurisdiction and try to resolve them.