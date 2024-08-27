'Ovi Traps', a new weapon to destroy aedes mosquitoes

BENGALURU: As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported over 10,000 dengue cases and three deaths since January this year, the State Health Department with BBMP has installed 120 ‘Ovi Traps’. It is a bio-device that attracts and destroys mosquitoes to control vector-borne diseases. According to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, 120 such traps have been installed in Binnypet ward’s Gopalapura on a pilot basis.

“The department is planning to use bio-devices to control infectious diseases like dengue, malaria and zika. A similar experiment was conducted in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum area. The department will wind up the study in 60 days and based on the results, further steps will be taken,” he said. Asked whether the department will extend the program across the state and also allocate a budget, he said a decision will be taken based on the result.

“If it is for the public good. The state government will surely accommodate it in its health scheme and also allocate a budget. The department will explore options like fund mobilisation under CSR for such activities,” he stressed.

According to BBMP health officials, each bio-trap costs Rs 300 to Rs 400. Chief Health Officer Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madani, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) Deputy Director Mohammad Sharif, West Zone Health Officer Dr Manoranjan Hegde and other officials were present at the launch of the ‘Ovi Trap’ installation programme.