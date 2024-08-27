Parisian flair

BENGALURU: Emily in Paris is back, as stylish and colourful as ever. Season 4 of this romantic-comedy drama series has arrived and while the series may be receiving mixed reviews, one thing remains consistent – Emily’s quirky, bold fashion choices. Set in the city of love, the show is considered a go-to guide for fashionistas with many waiting to incorporate the key elements in the show into their style.

Socialite Ila Naidu, known for her love of designer shoes, highlights the appeal of colour-blocking and mixing prints featured on the show. “It is a visual treat to watch Emily. Every season they up the style game by one notch. My takeaway this season is definitely to go big and bold. As far as colours are concerned, they have done a lot of colour blocking and mix and match even when it comes to prints – dots with checks, stripes with checks – they’ve done it all,” Naidu says, encouraging viewers not to shy away from bold colours.

Fashion designer Rrinima Borah has a different take. While acknowledging Emily’s love for bold hues, Borah notes that colour blocking isn’t new. “It’s so last year’s trend,” she says. For her, the real highlight was the attention to accessories. “They went big on accessories. Head gears, hair bands, jewellery, the right bag with every outfit...everything was researched well. The big takeaway is that clothing is just clothing if it’s not styled well,” Borah adds, highlighing that Emily’s friend Mindy Chen’s [played by Ashley Park] dressing style was also a head-turner.