Panel to study status of prisons in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will constitute a committee headed by a senior IPS officer to study the status of various prisons in the state, including the Bengaluru Central Prison, where actor Darshan has been lodged in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

“When we visited Hindalga jail in Belagavi, we found certain loopholes, which were rectified. We will check all the district jails and action will be taken,” Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, adding that action would be taken based on the report submitted by the committee.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Dr Parameshwara said that the decision to shift Darshan to another prison was taken by the prison authorities, without any government interference.

On the security situation at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, the minister said some changes could be made. “There are three main blocks along with a few more barracks. It may not be bifurcated... but will make some changes internally to keep prisoners,” Dr Parameshwara said.

He said rowdysheeter ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga was allowed to move from one barrack to another. “We realised this after we visited the prison on Monday. The same has been captured by the prison’s CCTV cameras. Based on this, we will take action against them. We have already suspended nine officials, including Chief Superintendent of the jail,” he added.

On reforms in prisons, he said when HK Patil was the Public Accounts Committee chairman in 2020, they had submitted a prison reformation report.