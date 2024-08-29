Licence of KFC outlet in Bengaluru's Devanahalli suspended for 14 days

BENGALURU: The Devanahalli branch of the popular fast-food chain KFC has had its licence suspended following an inspection by the state health department officials. The officials found that the outlet was using chemicals to purify used cooking oil. Known for its fried chicken, KFC is now under scrutiny as the health department investigates further to determine the extent of the violations.

As part of a special drive, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) collected samples of various items sold at KFC, including fried chicken, for analysis. The test results revealed the presence of ‘synthetic magnesium silicate’, a chemical not approved for use in food preparation.

An official from the department mentioned that synthetic magnesium silicate is used in industrial applications such as ceramics, rubber, and paint, and as an anti-caking agent in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. It is harmful in food because it is not intended for consumption and can cause health issues if ingested. During the inspection, the department also found unhygienic conditions at the KFC Devanahalli branch.

Following test results that confirmed the use of adulterated substances, the restaurant admitted to reusing the cooking oil multiple times to fry various items. The drive was initiated after Health Commissioner Randeep D received a tip-off and directed Karnataka FSSAI Commissioner Srinivas K to carry out an inspection. Following the inspection, the department suspended the branch’s licence for 14 days.

Apart of KFC’s branch, the inspection also led to the suspension of licences of several other establishments. Nupa Technologies, a poultry-focused startup and Mamta Agency, both in BBMP South, and Vishal Bar and Restaurant in Mysuru had their FSSAI licence suspended.