Nine from Karnataka to represent India at World Skills Competition scheduled in France

BENGALURU: Nine students from Karnataka have been selected to represent India at the 47th World Skills Competition, scheduled to be held in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15. The World Skills Competition, known as the Olympics of vocational skills, is the largest global event dedicated to vocational education and skill excellence. Of the nine selected participants, five are from Bengaluru urban, while four participants are from Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada.

This year’s competition will feature over 1,000 participants under the age of 22, competing in more than 61 skill categories. The World Skills Competition, organised once every two years, sees participation of more than 85 countries.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) announced the selection of the individuals, who recently met Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, before their departure to France. The minister encouraged the students to make the most of the prestigious opportunity and to bring honour to the state and the nation.

The select students are currently enrolled in ITI, diploma and engineering courses in various regions of Karnataka.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) conducted the India skills competition to identify and train candidates who will now represent India at the World Skills Competition. Karnataka achieved the second place in the national-level competition held in New Delhi from May 15 to 19.