Trolley operator killed in Kempegowda airport parking lot

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old trolley staff member at the Kempegowda International Airport, who allegedly had an illicit affair, was murdered by the husband of his paramour at the airport parking lot near Terminal 1. The Kempegowda International Airport police have arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna and the accused as Ramesh, both residents of Madhugiri in Tumkur district.

The police said that around 6.30 pm, Ramesh attacked Ramakrishna with a knife, slashing his neck near the airport parking lot. The police detained him soon after.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ramesh on Tuesday quarrelled with Ramakrishna over the latter’s involvement in their lives. On Wednesday, Ramesh came to the airport in a BMTC bus with a knife concealed in a college bag, and killed Ramakrishna.