School in Bengaluru receives bomb threat email; No explosives found

BENGALURU: A private school in the city received a bomb threat email, leading the police to conduct a thorough search. The Indian Public School opposite Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara received the threat mail to its official email ID askblrnorth@tipsglobal.net around 6.57 am on Thursday.

The accused sent the threat email from coldghost456@gmail.com, under the identity Father Kodachi.

The email stated that five pipeline bombs have been planted around the school that would explode by 1.30 pm.

The school management immediately alerted the police. The jurisdictional Govindapura police, along with the bomb disposal squad rushed to the school and conducted a thorough check. However, no explosives or suspicious objects were found.

The Govindapura police registered a case in this regard and are further investigating.

It may be recalled that eight schools in the city had received hoax bomb threat emails in May, this year. However, there was not much chaos as the schools were closed for summer. The threat mails were determined to be a hoax after a thorough search.

On December 1 last year, as many as 68 schools in Bengaluru police commissionerate and Bengaluru rural police limits received similar threat mails. Investigations into these cases has not yielded any progress.