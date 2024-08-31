Bengaluru Police issue guidelines for safe, harmonious Gowri-Ganesha festival celebrations

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police issued a set of guidelines for organizers, ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters that strict action will be taken against individuals who force the public to join in the celebrations. He urged people and organizers to celebrate the festival harmoniously and adhere to rules set down by police.

According to the advisory, all organizers must obtain permission from local police stations and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to instal idols in public spaces. The pandals should not obstruct public or traffic movement.

Organizers are also required to get permission from BBMP for putting up pandals, and get approvals from Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) for electrical wiring and decorations, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department and traffic police. The organizers must ensure that all necessary safety measures are in place, including CCTV surveillance and fire extinguishers, and people are prohibited from using cooking items such as wood, kerosene, or stoves near the idol installation sites.

Police have restricted loudspeaker operations between 6am and 1pm, in consideration of senior citizens, schoolchildren, and the general public. DJs and high-volume sound systems are strictly prohibited.The installation of idols in disputed locations is also prohibited.

In accordance with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s directives, organizers must follow specific environmental guidelines issued by the board. Additionally, the Karnataka High Court’s prohibition on installing flexes, boards, and banners remains in force.

Two individuals from each organizing committee must be present at the idol installation site to prevent any untoward incidents. Organizers are responsible for managing the arrival and departure of devotees, building barricades for crowd control, and handling any incidents of harassment or misbehavior, especially towards women.

Immersion of idols should be done before 10pm.