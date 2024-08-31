From Jubilant outings to heartbreaking loss: A personal reflection

BENGALURU: I have resorted to smiling sweetly and folding my hands in a demure Namaste like one of those old sepia photographs one comes across in a doctor’s waiting room.

I could easily be a rather large-sized advertisement for some old airline urging one to fly to some exotic locations. I see random people stretching out their arms and then their cheeks and getting a little taken aback when I deftly side-step them to say a ‘Hi’ or fold my hands in a ‘Namaste’. Of course, with friends, we hug each other involuntarily and then I hastily step back saying ‘I’m still recovering from that dastardly flu.’

My first public outing (baby’s day-out) was for the launch of my favourite ‘Pret a Manger (ready to eat), borrowed loosely from the French ‘Pret a Porter’ (ready to wear), a London-style eatery that one finds every 20 yards or so in that city and is famous for its Barista-style coffees, handcrafted teas, lemonades, sandwiches, wraps, basically anything one can pick up on the go. I just love them and when I was invited, I made the trek to Mall of Asia to slurp on their coffees (my staple fare on my trips to London).

It was great to be out and about and meet up with friends with whom I share an uber-strong bonhomie. A pleasant surprise was meeting up with Raghava KK, the celebrated avant-garde artist/sculptor/cartoonist after a long time. I acted with his father (who himself is a celebrated writer) and eventually, Raghava and I became bum-chums!