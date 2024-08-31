FSSAI suspends KFC licence of Bengaluru outlet over gross violations, revokes it

BENGALURU: Following FSSAI suspending the licence of KFC Devanahalli outlet, officials have revoked the licence.

On August 3, the department officials carried out raids at multiple food outlets statewide including KFC. As part of the inspections, food samples and ingredients were collected and sent for analysis. The report revealed that KFC had failed to meet basic food safety standards and its licence was suspended for 14 days.

The test results revealed the presence of – ‘synthetic magnesium silicate’, an industrial grade chemical that can only be used as per the laid down FSSAI rules under specific cooking conditions.

As per a FSSAI official, synthetic magnesium silicate when exposed to high temperatures undergoes chemical changes and releases harmful substances that are not intended for consumption.

After the restaurant’s appeal, the suspended licence was revoked on August 14 and the Devanahalli outlet was re-opened. A spokesperson from KFC maintained that the use of magnesium silicate as a permissible filtration agent is approved as per FSSAI notification.