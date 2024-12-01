Goods auto driver bludgeons man to death with metal bangle in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man, identified as N Abhishek, lost his life after he was bludgeoned with a metal bangle by a goods auto driver and his accomplices in Byadarahalli police station limits.

Abhishek, who was a native of Hassan, and his brother N Avinash (30), a resident of Andrahalli Main Road, had married Nikitha and Nischitha, both sisters from Hirisave in Hassan district, respectively. Abhishek and Nikitha have a six-year-old son, while Avinash and Nischitha have a four-year-old daughter.

After the wedding, Abhishekh was staying at his wife’s house, along with his mother-in-law, Manjula, while Avinash and Nischitha were staying on Andrahalli Main Road. The main accused, S Karthik (27), a goods auto driver, is Avinash’s neighbour. Karthik was close to both Nikitha and Nischitha. This closeness had strained ties in both the brothers’ families. After leaving her husband, Nikitha came with her mother from Hassan and stayed at her sister’s house. Both Abhishek and Avinash were then staying alone.

Around 8 pm on Wednesday, Abhishek had gone to confront Karthik, and the latter, along with his accomplices, attacked him with a metal bangle, which Karthik was wearing on his wrist. Abhishek telephoned his brother for help. When Avinash came to his brother’s aid, even he was attacked with the same ‘weapon’.

“In his complaint, Avinash has stated that both Nikitha and Nischitha and their mother Manjula instigated Karthik to attack him and his brother. The three women also forced the brothers to fall at Karthik’s feet and seek his pardon. Only after Avinash fell at Karthik’s feet, did the perpetrators leave. Avinash later shifted Abhishek to Victoria Hospital, where he breathed his last in the wee hours of Saturday,” an officer said.

Karthik, and another accused, NG Chethan Kumar (33) of Andrahalli, have been arrested. The police are looking for two more accused, and are trying to establish the role of the three women in the crime.