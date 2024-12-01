Karnataka HC rejects pleas by accused in Amazon cheating case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the petition filed by two persons from West Bengal who were booked by the city police on a complaint filed by Amazon Logistic and Amazon Transportation Services Private Limited, for allegedly cheating customers with a novel idea.

“The case at hand is shrouded with seriously disputed questions of fact and any such seriously disputed questions of fact can be thrashed out only in a full-blown trial. This court would be loathe to interfere with such facts which require a full-blown trial,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while rejecting the petition filed by Sourish Bose (39) and Deepanvita Ghosh (54), questioning the crime registered against them.

According to the complaint, the allegations arose during the period from January 12, 2016, to April 21, 2017, for 104 orders with a C-return option. Items which were defective when the customers received them would initiate C-return, and the items were collected at different addresses and the refund credited to a different person. This resulted in a loss of Rs 69.91 lakh to Amazon.

Based on the complaint, Hennur police after investigation filed a chargesheet against the petitioners for offences punishable under Section 420 read with 34 of the IPC. Hence, they moved the high court to question the proceedings.

Additional State Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha narrated before court that the modus operandi adopted by the petitioners is very interesting. Stating that since it is an online transaction and can be operated from anywhere, he succinctly explains the modus. Accused No.1 places an order to be delivered to Accused No.2 and one lady in eBay, a relative of Accused No.1 processes the order. The moment it is delivered, Accused No.2 initiates C-return.