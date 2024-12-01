Practical skills crucial to prepare kids for climate change

BENGALURU: With children today increasingly forced to face all seasons in the off-season, as the effects of climate change become more evident, experts are calling for a shift in education to better prepare children for future challenges.

Experts argue that education should not only focus on literacy or academic learning, but also teach children practical life skills that will help them navigate an increasingly unpredictable world. Essential skills like swimming, cooking, first aid, and money management are not just “nice-to-haves”, but are critical for resilience and survival, they said.

Development educationist Prof Niranjanaradhya VP said a combination of cognitive skills and work-based education must be implemented in schools from an early age.

The Gandhian concept of education, which emphasises the development of the “head, hand, and heart,” is at the heart of this shift. Niranjanaradhya mentioned that education should teach children to think critically, take action through hands-on work, and develop empathy. This approach encourages children to apply their knowledge in real-world situations, he added.

“The current education system relies heavily on rote learning and exam-based assessments, which often disconnect children from practical life skills. This system is superficial on cognitive learning, focusing more on memorisation than real-world application,” Niranjanaradhya lamented.

Life skills like swimming, and cooking must be taught, to foster self-reliance and resourcefulness. Learning first aid can help children respond effectively in medical emergencies. While these skills are often seen as basic, they are crucial in building resilience.

As climate change leads to unpredictable weather patterns and economic instability, teaching children how to manage money becomes increasingly important.