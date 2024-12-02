Bihar man arrested after he kills second wife, marries third

BENGALURU: In a bizarre tale of multiple marriages, a 39-year-old man from Bihar murdered his second wife and went on to marry a third, passing her off as the wife he had killed. The couple was arrested by Bengaluru Rural police when they were on their way to court to register the marriage in Bihar.

Mohammed Naseem, a painter from Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, lived with his second wife Rumesh Khatoon in Sarjapur. The couple had two children. Police suspect that Naseem may have also killed his first wife, mother of his six children, and later made it look like suicide.

Recently, Naseem began questioning Rumesh’s character after she refused to have physical relations with him, and accused her of having an illicit affair. The couple often argued and the fights escalated until Naseem killed her in the second week of November. He tied her body, hands and legs with cables and dumped her naked body in a drain, far from their house. The body was found a day later.

Naseem then took his eight children to Rumesh’s family home in Bihar, and told them she had run away with another man. He asked Rumesh’s parents to take responsibility of the children, and warned them not to file a complaint.