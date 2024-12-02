Low ridership on Bengaluru Metro Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara despite opening

BENGALURU: Bowing to public pressure, the Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara was opened on November 7 without a formal inauguration.

However, over three weeks down the line, there does not seem to be much enthusiasm to use this segment as average daily ridership figures reveal only one-fourth of the patronage Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited had estimated.

The three stations of Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (BIEC) dot this 3.14-km line with Madavara now serving as the new terminal station of the Northern end of the Green Line. Residents of apartments dotting these stations as well as the public from nearby areas like Nelamangala, Madanayakanahalli, Anchepalya and Makali were expected to use them.

BMRCL had issued a statement on the eve of the launch stating that they were expecting a daily ridership of 44,000. The average daily number of commuters boarding at these three stations comes to 11 303, based on the data from Nov 7 till 30, shared with TNIE by BMRCL.

As expected, Madavara, located bang in front of BIEC has the best daily ridership of the three with 6,642 commuters. Chikkabidarakallu had 3,649 riders while Manjunath Nagar had 1,011, the data reveals.

A senior BMRCL official said the additional ridership has helped the entire network of Bengaluru Metro running to 76.95 km consistently average above eight lakh commuters daily.

“We even had 8.69 lakh and 8.7 lakh commuters respectively on Wednesday and Thursday of the last week of November,“ he said.