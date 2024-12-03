Cyclone Fengal causes house collapse and traffic chaos in Bengaluru amid continuous rain

BENGALURU: Cyclone Fengal that battered Puducherry and North Tamil Nadu also impacted Bengaluru as a 70-year-old house in Chamarajpet collapsed due to continuous rain since Saturday midnight. An aged couple living in the house escaped unhurt. Local police and a BBMP team rushed to spot and inspected the area.

This apart, due to continuous drizzling, residents and motorists in areas like KR Market, Chickpete, Sultanpete, Balepete, Cottonpet, Vijayanagar, Kamakshipalya, Majestic, Mysuru Road, Basavanagudi, J.P. Nagar, Malleshwaram, J.C. Road, VV Puram, Vidyapeetha, Yelahanka, RR Nagar, V. Nagenahalli, Pulikeshinagar, Arakere, HSR Layout, Chamarajpet, BTM Layout, Hoodi, Silk Board, Hebbal and other parts faced incontinence due to slow moving traffic. In some areas, civic works taken up by authorities added to their woes.

Office goers, college and school students were inconvenienced as the department concerned did not declare a holiday despite warning. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha has said that there is not much impact in city, and hence there is no holiday for schools for Monday.

Due to the rain that fell throughout the day in the city, auto rickshaws started to double fares to ferry passengers. At some places, auto and taxi drivers demanded three times the regular fare. Some passengers had no option and travelled by paying more.

This apart, people with compromised immunity like the aged and children also have been complaining about cold, fever and cough due to weather conditions in the city.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forest, BBMP, BLG Swamy, 20 tree fall incidents were reported from Sunday morning to Monday afternoon and palike cleared almost all the complaints.