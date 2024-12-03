Karnataka High Court dismisses petition, grants doctor permission for deputation to pursue higher studies

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department questioning the order passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) directing it to consider the representation of Dr Madhu Kumar M H, Specialist (Physician), KR Hospital in Mysuru for permission to go on deputation for higher studies.

The division bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice C M Joshi dismissed the petition against the order dated August 9, 2024, passed by the KSAT.

Referring to a contention of the state government that no employee can claim deputation of the kind in the absence of a suitable equivalent post available for accommodating him after value addition, the court said that it cannot be agreed to and the higher educational course which the doctor aspires to get admission to, has a great nexus to the kind of duties attached to his post.