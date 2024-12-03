Karnataka High Court dismisses petition, grants doctor permission for deputation to pursue higher studies

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department questioning the order passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) directing it to consider the representation of Dr Madhu Kumar M H, Specialist (Physician), KR Hospital in Mysuru for permission to go on deputation for higher studies.
The division bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice C M Joshi dismissed the petition against the order dated August 9, 2024, passed by the KSAT.
Referring to a contention of the state government that no employee can claim deputation of the kind in the absence of a suitable equivalent post available for accommodating him after value addition, the court said that it cannot be agreed to and the higher educational course which the doctor aspires to get admission to, has a great nexus to the kind of duties attached to his post.
Rejecting the contention of the state government that after making value addition, deputationists may quit public employment and go for a greener pasture and that would cause enormous loss to the public exchequer, the court noted that the government servant concerned has to execute a bond as per rules.
The doctor gave an undertaking before the court that he would report back to duty immediately after making value addition and would serve in the department for ten years. This should alleviate the apprehension vehemently expressed by the government advocate that public money would be drained, by sending the employees on educational deputation, the court added.
Dr Madhu Kumar applied through the proper channel for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality-2023 conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. He successfully cleared the test.
Based on his merit ranking, the Medical Counselling Committee, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, allotted him a seat in the DNBSS Cardiology programme. This happens to be a three-year Super Speciality course in Medical Science, at Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysore.