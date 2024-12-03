Karnataka High Court grants 90-day parole to life convict for agricultural duties

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted 90-day parole to a man from Ramanagara district, who is serving a life sentence in a murder case, to oversee agricultural activities of the land standing in the name of his father.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order recently, while allowing the petition filed by Chandra (36), a native of Sididevarahalli of Kanakapura taluk. He moved the high court, questioning the endorsement dated September 23, 2024, issued by the prison authorities, without considering his request for release on parole.

He prayed the court to issue directions to the prison authorities to release him on parole, citing that there is no male member to oversee the agricultural activities of the land standing in his father’s name.

“The petitioner has been in judicial custody for more than 11 years. He was not released on parole for an earlier occasion. Given the facts and circumstances, the petitioner has established a prima facie case to release him on parole,” the court said, while granting parole with conditions.

The court imposed conditions that the petitioner should not be involved in any unlawful activities during the parole and also granted liberty to the prison authorities to impose conditions as are usually stipulated to ensure the return of the convict to prison.

Noting that the petitioner has to mark his attendance with the jurisdictional police on the first day of every week, the court stated that the parole granted stands automatically cancelled if the petitioner violates any of the stipulated conditions.