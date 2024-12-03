Three women die as private bus topples on NH-48

TUMAKURU: Three women were killed and 18 others were injured when a private bus that was heading from Goa to Bengaluru, toppled after hitting a road median on the Chikkanahalli flyover on NH-48 near here, in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Urvi Nayan (28) from Lucknow, Priyanka Mondal (26) from Kolkata, and Shubhali Singh (26) from Punjab. While Urvi and Priyanka were friends, who worked in the tech sector, Shubhali was a housewife, revealed sources.

Shubhali’s husband, Ankit Singh, an employee with a leading IT company in Bengaluru, sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital in Sira. The passengers were returning to Bengaluru after a trip to Goa, sources said.

There were about 30 passengers on the bus, belonging to Sunrise Travels of Bengaluru. The driver, Naveen, might have become extremely drowsy and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the mishap that occurred around 4.30 am, they added.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV visited the spot and inspected it. Kallambella police have filed an FIR against Naveen for rash and negligent driving.