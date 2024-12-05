Documenting herstory

BENGALURU: Our bodies keep score with everything that happens to us. They don’t just store our scars and wounds from the past but also cradle every memory, every fleeting whisper that carries us through our lives. Diya Naidu, an internationally acclaimed choreographer and performer has dedicated her life’s work to allowing these layered voices to speak through her body, delving deeply into the complexities of human connection and experience.
Her latest work, Suraiya is a Country, is no exception. Staged recently at Medai-The Stage, Koramangala, and Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, this evocative and innovative performance aims to explore how personal narratives influence our understanding of history, identity, and the possibilities of the future.
“I’ve always been drawn to real, raw conversations – not just as a way of connecting, but as a medium in itself. The more I engaged with meaningful conversations, the more I realised that they are a skill, a form of art. It’s not something to be taken lightly,” shares Naidu.
At its core, Suraiya is a Country is a deeply personal project inspired by Naidu’s close relationship with her maternal grandmother, Suraiya, whose rich stories bridged personal memory and pivotal historical events. “We were very close – almost like best friends,” she adds. “Before she passed away, I started recording our conversations. At first, I did it secretly, but she kind of used to know. She laughed at me and even scolded me but those recordings became invaluable after she was gone – they were my way of holding on to her.”
When she started recording these conversations, it was not with the intention of creating a performance, but as she delved deep into her memories, it became clear that it holds a special place in today’s socio-political climate.
“My family is quite diverse – my mother is Muslim, my father is Hindu; my mother is from Bengal, and my father is from Andhra. So, it’s shocking to me when people define India by any single religious, regional, or caste identity,” says Naidu. Her grandmother lived through some of India’s most turbulent times, including Partition, Independence, and the Bangladesh War. “Her stories were deeply personal but also held a mirror to these massive socio-political shifts. These recordings became even more relevant in today’s political climate, where there’s an ongoing debate about the country’s identity.”
The performance draws on conversations with about 15 elderly individuals, including Naidu’s grandmother. “I’ve always felt drawn to older generations,” she says. “There’s a certain honesty they carry. They also have an intimacy with death, which brings some clarity and freedom.”
Having understood the urgency of recording and archiving these stories, Naidu applied for a grant to fund the project, which she got from the Unrehearsed Residency Artist Residency Programme by the Nava Dance Theatre based in the USA. The result is an intimate and immersive piece. “The three main mediums are conversation, movement, and audience interaction,” explains Naidu. “The audience doesn’t know what’s going to happen next – that element of unpredictability keeps it alive.”
Audience members were invited to select numbers that correspond to specific stories, making each performance a unique experience. “It’s like creating a version of reality that exists for just this evening – an ephemeral world of stories,” she says.
Intergenerational memory
At the heart of Suraiya is a Country is the idea of the body as an archive. Naidu elaborates, “Our bodies store everything — every injury, every hug, every act of violence or freedom, every inherited genetic memory. These stories are stored in us, and when the environment is right, they pour out like a Google search bringing up hundreds of results.” Delving into the concept of intergenerational memory, she explores how trauma, survival, and joy are also passed down genetically. “My grandmother’s life, her wounds, and her joys — they live in me physically, even if I didn’t experience them firsthand,” she reflects.