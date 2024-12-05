Documenting herstory

BENGALURU: Our bodies keep score with everything that happens to us. They don’t just store our scars and wounds from the past but also cradle every memory, every fleeting whisper that carries us through our lives. Diya Naidu, an internationally acclaimed choreographer and performer has dedicated her life’s work to allowing these layered voices to speak through her body, delving deeply into the complexities of human connection and experience.

Her latest work, Suraiya is a Country, is no exception. Staged recently at Medai-The Stage, Koramangala, and Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, this evocative and innovative performance aims to explore how personal narratives influence our understanding of history, identity, and the possibilities of the future.

“I’ve always been drawn to real, raw conversations – not just as a way of connecting, but as a medium in itself. The more I engaged with meaningful conversations, the more I realised that they are a skill, a form of art. It’s not something to be taken lightly,” shares Naidu.

At its core, Suraiya is a Country is a deeply personal project inspired by Naidu’s close relationship with her maternal grandmother, Suraiya, whose rich stories bridged personal memory and pivotal historical events. “We were very close – almost like best friends,” she adds. “Before she passed away, I started recording our conversations. At first, I did it secretly, but she kind of used to know. She laughed at me and even scolded me but those recordings became invaluable after she was gone – they were my way of holding on to her.”

When she started recording these conversations, it was not with the intention of creating a performance, but as she delved deep into her memories, it became clear that it holds a special place in today’s socio-political climate.