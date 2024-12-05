Winner’s words

Meena Ganesh, CEO of Portea Medical
My achievements are due to the support of family and colleagues from my multiple startups. I hope more women step forward to contribute and change the world because I believe women hold up half the sky.
Dr Pratima Murthy, director, NIMHANS
This recognition is not just mine but also belongs to the larger family I am privileged to be part of—the NIMHANS family. Together, we have been committed to advancing mental health care in India.
Anju Bobby George, two-time Olympian
I’m working with 16 talented girls, dreaming big to win India’s first women’s track and field Olympic medal. One of them has already secured a World Championship medal, and I believe by 2028, we’ll see this dream come true. Thank you for supporting this journey.
Sonali Sattar, founder, Grasshopper
I was surprised at first to hear that I was receiving this award, since my businesses operate on a small scale. It gives me a great sense of validation to be noticed for my focus on quality over quantity.
Pavithra Muddaya, co-founder of Vimor, handloom revivalist
Thank you for the prestigious Devi Awards. This recognises my 50 years work in preserving our textile legacy, while creating livelihoods for weavers. I am honoured to be among the exceptional awardees.
Dr Vatsala Thirumalai, professor and dean, NCBS-TIFR
Science is all about teamwork, and while I stand here alone, it truly takes a village. I’m deeply grateful to the National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS), research organisations, philanthropic donors, and my incredible family for their unwavering support. This award is dedicated to my parents, my husband, my darling daughter, and my siblings, whose love and encouragement have been my foundation.
Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, founder and managing trustee, Neev Schools
India is evolving, but education hasn’t kept pace with this transformation. We are reimagining education to match a changing India. I am thrilled to accept this award. After my time in the pharmaceutical industry and at Harvard, I wanted to create a school that was neither purely academic nor alternative but something more—education that empowers and inspires. Thank you for recognising this vision.
Nirupama Rajendra, classical dancer
It’s a special moment for me to be recognised for classical dance. Classical dance contributes so much to society, helping students find positivity and joy. In today’s fast-paced world, it is a source of peace and grounding. This award is indeed a recognition for the entire dance form itself and its practitioners, who bring happiness and harmony to the world because people who practice classical dance are truly happy people and they do not harm the world.
Alina Alam, founder, Mitti Café
I am grateful to Devi Awards for recognising this journey of inclusion and empowerment. When we think of having children, we often wish for a ‘healthy’ baby—but what does that mean? My mission is to show the world the magic of ability.
Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director, Science Gallery
I am grateful for my incredible team, who make my work possible. My parents and my sisters have stayed by my side through my changing careers and locations. The husband has kept things funny, real, and continues to care for me for reasons still unknown to me!
Samhita Arni, celebrated author
Nothing would have been possible without the unflinching support, camaraderie, and inspiration I have from my women friends and colleagues. Writing can be an isolated journey, with its emotional tolls, and it’s when I meet my readers, and I feel resonance with them, that it becomes worth it — and that’s what keeps me going.
Arundhati Nag, theatre exponent, founder, Ranga Shankara
It’s an award one respects, because the Express group is something one has respected, right from the Goenka inheritance that it has. It is with great respect that I have accepted this award because it’s a reiteration that theatre is respected, and theatre is needed.