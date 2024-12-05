Winner’s words

Meena Ganesh, CEO of Portea Medical

My achievements are due to the support of family and colleagues from my multiple startups. I hope more women step forward to contribute and change the world because I believe women hold up half the sky.

Dr Pratima Murthy, director, NIMHANS

This recognition is not just mine but also belongs to the larger family I am privileged to be part of—the NIMHANS family. Together, we have been committed to advancing mental health care in India.

Anju Bobby George, two-time Olympian

I’m working with 16 talented girls, dreaming big to win India’s first women’s track and field Olympic medal. One of them has already secured a World Championship medal, and I believe by 2028, we’ll see this dream come true. Thank you for supporting this journey.

Sonali Sattar, founder, Grasshopper

I was surprised at first to hear that I was receiving this award, since my businesses operate on a small scale. It gives me a great sense of validation to be noticed for my focus on quality over quantity.

Pavithra Muddaya, co-founder of Vimor, handloom revivalist

Thank you for the prestigious Devi Awards. This recognises my 50 years work in preserving our textile legacy, while creating livelihoods for weavers. I am honoured to be among the exceptional awardees.

Dr Vatsala Thirumalai, professor and dean, NCBS-TIFR

Science is all about teamwork, and while I stand here alone, it truly takes a village. I’m deeply grateful to the National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS), research organisations, philanthropic donors, and my incredible family for their unwavering support. This award is dedicated to my parents, my husband, my darling daughter, and my siblings, whose love and encouragement have been my foundation.

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, founder and managing trustee, Neev Schools

India is evolving, but education hasn’t kept pace with this transformation. We are reimagining education to match a changing India. I am thrilled to accept this award. After my time in the pharmaceutical industry and at Harvard, I wanted to create a school that was neither purely academic nor alternative but something more—education that empowers and inspires. Thank you for recognising this vision.