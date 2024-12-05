Winning hearts, changing minds

BENGALURU: When Alina Alam started Mitti Cafe in 2017, a non-profit committed to ensuring employment for special needs individuals, it seemed like an impossible task – she had no startup capital and several rejections under her belt.

“90 per cent of our equipment, right from spoons, second-hand fridge, oven and tissue papers were donated by people like you,” she said. Seven years later, she is a successful entrepreneur and activist with her chain employing over 5,000 differently-abled individuals at 47 outlets across India.

Alam, with one adorable toddler in her arms and expecting another, took to stage alongside her husband and seven employees to accept the Devi Awards instituted by The New Indian Express Group. The 29th edition of the awards, which took place in the city on Saturday saw 12 outstanding women from fields including dance, entrepreneurship, sports, theatre, and more, recognised for their achievements

In her powerful yet heartfelt acceptance speech, she made a strong case for social change to ensure a life of dignity for people with disabilities. She said, “The problem isn’t that there are over a billion people with disabilities in the world but the disability in our perception that stops us from showing the world the magic in their abilities.”

In a touching moment towards the end of her speech, Alam shared the news of two employees with dwarfism, Roopa and Byrappa’s, upcoming nuptials. After the cruel revelation that naysayers had told Byrappa that he would never find love, the couple’s triumphant story made the audience erupt in applause.

Shalini Manglani, board-certified celebrity nutritionist, who was present at the event, said, “The presentation of Alina Alam and the Mitti Cafe family, resplendent and proud in yellow, was so moving and was the highlight of the evening for me.” Another notable guest, private investor Bindu Chandra, said, “It was the most wonderful thing that anybody can do as a human being. It really touched everyone’s hearts – I had tears in my eyes.”