BBMP DCF writes to special commissioner to blacklist ‘unruly’ contractor

BENGALURU: Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Forest Division BLG Swamy wrote to Special Commissioner of Forest and Lakes Preeti Gehlot, seeking action against a contractor for his alleged unruly behaviour.

It is alleged that contractor Srinivas, allegedly barged into the DCF office on November 22, seeking details of a file, which had nothing to do with him. When denied, he allegedly used abusive language against the officer.

The DCF filed a police complaint in this regard immediately but the police filed an FIR only three days ago.

Sources said that Srinivas sought permission from BBMP to permit him to fell trees in Yelahanka zone. When the request was denied, he allegedly threatened to file a complaint with Lokayukta and also threatened to get the DCF transferred.