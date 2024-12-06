Ganja worth Rs 1.25 crore seized from three flyers at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: Customs officials have seized nearly 12.5 kg of high quality ganja valued at Rs 1.25 crore in three separate incidents involving flyers from Bangkok. This is the first time that within a span of 24 hours that such repeated seizures have been effected, say sources.

The seizures took place on the night of November 30 and December 1. The male passengers, all Indians, had arrived by two Indigo flights and a Thai Air flight, said an official.

"The modus operandi was the same in all the three cases. The ganja lumps were concealed inside packets of chips. Based on passenger profiling, customs officials detained them and carried out extensive checks. They are not operating as a group but their supplier appears to be the same," he said.

From the passenger on the first flight which arrived at night, 4 kg of ganja was seized. From the second flyer 6 kg of the substance was seized while 2.5 kg was seized from the flyer who arrived in the flight the following morning, the official added. The packets had fancy names like 'Coconut Crisps' and 'Crispy Peach' on them.

The seized substance is termed as Hydrophonic ganja and is grown on water inside labs with nutrients added to them. "It is a high quality one and sold illegally among customers. It has a street value of around Rs 10 lakh per kilogram," said another official.

"It is not clear if they were to be circulated within Bengaluru or meant for some other destination. They are generally handed over to their accomplices who wait outside the airport to collect them and they do the distribution," he added.

The trio have been booked under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act and produced before the magistrate. They have been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. The cases are being investigated.

The consumption of hydro ganja has shot up among youth in India. Recently, Customs officials at Kochi airport seized 4.23 kg of ganja from a passenger's baggage in October.