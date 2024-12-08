Auto driver seeks excess fare, harasses 20-year-old student in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old college student interning at a private firm faced harassment and racial slurs by an auto driver who demanded an additional Rs 200 over the app’s allotted fare.

The incident occurred when the victim was travelling from Bellandur to his PG accommodation in Mallasandra on Saturday night at 10.40 pm. For the 24-km journey, the app showed a fare of Rs 380.

However, upon reaching the destination, the driver demanded Rs 500. When the student refused, the driver is alleged to have barged inside the PG, threatening to attack him. The situation escalated when the driver called two of his drunk associates. The trio threatened to attack him even near his office. The student paid the driver Rs 500.

The student later took to X to share his traumatic experience, tagging the auto aggregator and the city police. He also posted the video of the incident and attached screenshots of the actual auto fare. In his post, he stated that the actual fare according to the app was Rs 380 but when threatened, he ended up paying Rs 500, Rs 400 in cash and Rs 100 through UPI.

Responding to the post, the auto aggregator expressed their apology and said, “Hi. We are sorry about what happened. Situations like this are unacceptable. Your safety and comfort is paramount to us, and we assure that incidents like this won’t happen again. If you need help, DM us.”